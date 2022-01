Redwire Corporation, a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced that it has successfully delivered its L-Band Link-16 Helical Antenna system for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) first generation of the National Defense Space Architecture’s Transport Layer, Tranche 0. The system was shipped ahead of schedule and provides unprecedented performance given its stowed volume. The delivery follows acceptance testing comprised of environmental validation and RF performance.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 HOURS AGO