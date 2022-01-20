ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: The Last Worker new trailer for the action game

By Tristan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWired Productions presents a new trailer for The last worker. This...

Game Trailers: The Cruel King and the Great Hero New Trailer

NIS America delivers us a new trailer The cruel king and the great hero. In it we get to hear the piece “Txilrcka” from the soundtrack, which was written by Akiko Shikata. There is also a suitable gameplay on top. The cruel king and the great hero launches...
Game Trailers: Rainbow Six Extraction New Operator Showcase

Ubisoft shows another operator showcase Rainbow Six Extraction. It introduces Shuhrat “Fuze” Kessikbayev in more detail. Rain Six players: He should be known for wins anyway. Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Game Trailers: Astroneer Switch Version Launch Trailer

Nintendo and System Era Softworks present the launch trailer for the Switch port released yesterday Astroneer. This confirms that the sandbox adventure has survived the jump to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Astroneer is also available for PS4 and Xbox One.
Anime News Network

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game's Trailer Highlights Hisui Activities

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer for the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo Switch game on Tuesday. The trailer highlights the various activities players can undertake in the Hisui region. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch worldwide for Switch on January 28. The game will take place in the Hisui...
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gets March Release Date; New Trailer Shows Copy Abilities In Action and Co-Op

Nintendo has announced the release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The 3D platformer adventure from the classic pink puffball series developed by HAL Laboratory will be available for Nintendo Switch in March 25, 2022. The company has also shared some new details on gameplay including two brand-new copy abilities and co-op mode for two players.
Game Trailers: Destiny 2 New Trailer for “The Witch Queen” DLC

Bungie Shows Us A New Trailer For “The Witch Queen” DLC For Lot 2. The expansion will be available from February 2. Lot 2 was released on September 6, 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X were served simultaneously for their November 2020 launch.
ComicBook

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Releases Epic New Trailer

CMON, Spin Master Games, and Guillotine Games have created something special with their next project, the much anticipated Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, and now they're giving fans a first look at some of the undead characters roaming the world in an epic (and brutal) new trailer. Marvel Zombies Zombicide will be CMON's 50th Kickstarter, and after having a chance to play the game for a bit, it's going to be one that you absolutely should try. The game hits Kickstarter on January 18th, but in the meantime, you can check out the awesome new trailer in the video above.
Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse is a free fan game, announcement trailer

It appears that a team of indie developers is currently working on a free unofficial Castlevania game, Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse. This Castlevania game is a tribute to the old 8-bit Castlevania titles, and is not related to Konami. Designed after the spirit of the CotM titles, this project...
Game Trailers: Cities: Skylines New Video for Airports DLC

Paradox Interactive presents another video for the upcoming Airports DLC for Cities: Skylines, which is dedicated to the airports of the same name. The expansion is known to be released on January 25. Cities: Skylines can be played on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
Game Trailers: Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 5 New Trailer

Milestone also presents a new trailer Monster Energy Supercross The Official Video Game 5. This is dedicated to the Rider Shape system of the racing game. The Rider Shape system is only available in career mode and affects rider performance in falls and injuries. Training and performing special tasks is the key to a quick recovery and recovery of the rider so that they are always in top condition. The Rider Shape system can be managed through a special menu where players can find all the information related to tracking and healing their rider.
Game Trailers: Shadow Man Remastered The Launch Trailer

Developer Nightdive Studios also presents the launch trailer Shadow Man Remastered. This indicates a routine handover of the actionadventure. Shadow Man Remastered released on January 13 for PS4 and Xbox One. The Switch version will follow today.
