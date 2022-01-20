Game Trailers: The Last Worker new trailer for the action game

CMON, Spin Master Games, and Guillotine Games have created something special with their next project, the much anticipated Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, and now they're giving fans a first look at some of the undead characters roaming the world in an epic (and brutal) new trailer. Marvel Zombies Zombicide will be CMON's 50th Kickstarter, and after having a chance to play the game for a bit, it's going to be one that you absolutely should try. The game hits Kickstarter on January 18th, but in the meantime, you can check out the awesome new trailer in the video above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO