The national family, domestic, and sexual violence counselling hotline 1800RESPECT will soon be delivered by Telstra Health under an initial five-year contract. The telco giant secured the AU$200 million contract through an extensive procurement process. It will take over from existing provider Medibank Health Solutions and their subcontractors Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre, Womens Safety Services SA, DVConnect, On the Line, and Canberra Rape Crisis Centre that have held the contract to deliver the national service since 2010.

