England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is to leave his role at the end of March.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been an “honour” to work with the “national treasure”, who has been on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham since 2017.Mr Javid tweeted: “It has been an honour to work with JVT and I am hugely grateful for his advice & the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme. I wish him all the best for the future at @UniofNottingham@UoNFacultyMHS.”It has been the greatest privilege of my professional...

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO