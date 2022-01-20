ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Approval Rating Drops to 43%, Lowest of His Presidency: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to the lowest level of his presidency this week as Americans appeared exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Jan. 19-20, found that 43% of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Opinion Poll#Reuters Ipsos#Americans#Afghan#Democrats#Republicans#Senate
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden starts second year with charm offensive -- and bad polls

The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story. Biden, who was sworn in to replace Donald Trump at noon last January 20, marked the day by meeting with top cabinet members in charge of rolling out his signature infrastructure spending plan, a $1.2 trillion splurge he got passed in November with rare bipartisan support. "Our nation has never fully made this kind of investment," Biden said, celebrating one of his biggest wins of last year -- and a project that should keep delivering good news as bridges, roads and other large public works roll out. The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: President Biden’s Ratings Will Improve When Quality Of Life Improves

BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Biden’s presidency began one year ago with the hope that he could ease our nightmare by lowering the political temperature and uniting the country in the war against COVID-19. Neither hope has been realized. After an early surge, vaccination rates were stalled by the vaccine’s unexpected politicization. The shift to a pandemic of the unvaccinated heighted the toxic divide between the vaxxed and unvaxxed and made a mockery of Biden’s rosy forecasts. And when inflation hits a 40-year high on your watch, look out below. “He would get an F for failing the American people,” says Congressman Steve Scalise (R– Louisiana)....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy