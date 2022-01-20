ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Missouri

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor's degree majored in one of just...

kiowacountypress.net

Colorado Latinos continue to face barriers to college degrees

(Colorado News Connection) The COVID health pandemic has blunted progress made in the number of Latino students graduating with a college certificate or degree, a development which could have long-term racial and economic impacts in Colorado. Wil Del Pilar, vice president of higher education policy with the Education Trust, said...
COLORADO STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia College awards degrees to local students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/11/2022)– Georgia College president Cathy Cox has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2021. Jenna Bryson of Loganville (30052) Christian Stroud of Monroe (30655) Hanlee McCart of Monroe (30655) Nicholas Pruehs of Monroe (30655) Jennifer Long of Loganville (30052) Katherine Oliver of Social Circle (30025)
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Ledger

I earned my college degree with EASE

I’m not sure I would have been able to earn my college degree if not for Warner University and the EASE voucher that helped me pay tuition. I wasn’t the best student in high school. I focused on my baseball career, and I was good at that. Warner University recruited me to continue my baseball career as the pitcher on their team. When I learned of their small class sizes and focus on helping students, I was convinced it was the right place for me.
FLORIDA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

COLLEGES: Local residents earn degrees, receive honors

Jodi Grace Kelley of Cedartown received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from The University of Alabama among the 2,362 degrees awarded during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11. The University of Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate,...
COLLEGES
ncmissouri.edu

NCMC Associate Degrees Rank on Best Associate Degree in Missouri List

North Central Missouri College associate’s degree programs have been named on the 2022 list of Best Associate Degrees in Missouri by University HQ. NCMC ranked in the top five out of all community college and tech schools researched in the state by University HQ. “NCMC offers affordable, accessible, and...
MISSOURI STATE
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Place In America To Live On $30K

According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in America was $67,521 in 2020. In the same year, 11.4% of Americans lived in poverty. The definition of poverty varies by family size. For a family of four, the figure is $26,500. The effects of income vary by state. Some states have a cost of […]
ECONOMY
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
Colleges
Education
Politics
Unemployment
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Luckiest – and Unluckiest – States

Is there a correlation between the state where you live and how lucky you are? It might. It might seem that way. Your chances of dying in a car crash or other accident; your employment and financial status; your lifespan; and even your chances of winning a lottery — which might be considered the ultimate […]
LOTTERY
phoenix.edu

6 types of business degrees to help prepare you for popular careers

Business degrees are versatile. Most programs provide you with a solid base in business fundamentals that can help you throughout your career. However, these courses of study also give you the chance to specialize in a specific area. That’s why it’s essential to select the right business degree for your plans.
TEMPE, AZ
The 74

'Dark Money,' Classroom Culture Wars & the National Education Association

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The National Education Association has a long tradition of finding hidden cabals behind groups that place themselves in opposition to the union’s agenda. In 2019, I chronicled the history of NEA’s efforts, going as far back as 1998, and its report “The Real Story […]
EDUCATION
lincolnnewsnow.com

Tax Foundation: Taxation plays direct, indirect role in 2021 population shift

(The Center Square) – As more Americans move to lower-taxed Republican-led states, a new report by the Tax Foundation indicates that taxation levels play a direct and indirect role as factors contributing to migration patterns. Taxes often “play an indirect role by contributing to a broadly favorable economic environment....
ECONOMY
lincolnnewsnow.com

Blaine's Bulletin: Hope for 2022

A new year always brings hope for the future. We were optimistic that 2021 would be better than 2020 which was not necessarily the case, but I’m hopeful 2022 will bring health, prosperity, more jobs, lower prices, and peace of mind to our state. Missouri families have been fighting to keep businesses afloat, kids in school, bills paid and their freedom in tact since March 2020, and I cannot tell you how hopeful I am that this will be the year that life finally goes back to the way it should be in our state.
MISSOURI STATE

