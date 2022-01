When Shelby Carr was a young girl, she looked forward to the history lessons when she would visit her grandmother, Hilda, who lived in Hurley, New York, which is right next to Kingston, the original capital of New York. Carr's eyes would widen as she strolled down the main street of Hurley with her father, David, as he described these old Revolutionary War roads. After being able to explore the town and aged stone houses, she quickly fell in love with learning about history.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO