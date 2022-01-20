Emails show a rush to finalize a deal to move Oklahoma’s Public Health Lab in the face of pushback from lawmakers
This story was produced in partnership with the nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. When Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in October 2020 that his administration would relocate the state’s Public Health Laboratory from Oklahoma City to Stillwater, lawmakers and health care groups raised concerns the move would compromise testing capabilities during the coronavirus...stateimpact.npr.org
Comments / 0