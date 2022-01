Dear Annie: I want to start online dating again. I’m a 32-year-old woman who has a history of online dating, and in my profile, I was always honest — maybe too honest — about myself. The problem is I have a speech impediment. Some say it sounds like an accent with a mixture of Elmer Fudd. My pronunciation of certain words is horrible. My question is, should I put that I have a speech impediment on my profile or wait till a match gets to know me more and then tell them? When I used to date, I would mention it in my profile, and I would always attract the wrong guys. A part of me wants to be honest upfront, but then the other part feels they need to gain my trust first. Any advice?

