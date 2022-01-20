Hints from Heloise: Careful traveling

The massive amount of beer cans and fast food containers are annoying but manageable, the poached deer thrown out again are annoying but manageable, even when people decide to throw out truckloads of household garbage (frequently) it's annoying but manageable. Then there is this, this whole 1,000 lbs+ cow dumped in the road, Seth Radford posted to Summers County News Facebook page. "This isn't manageable. I don't have garbage bags big enough to clean up after you this time. It didn't die here as the innards are gone and there isn't any sign of blood, no visible gunshots or knife wounds so I'm assuming disease or coyote killed it (at the very least coyote have had a go at it before it got where it is) but why did you have to bring it up here and dump it in the road? The logistics behind moving this animal would imply you'd also have the means to dispose of it at your own home," Radford wrote. The post Cow Dumped On Hinton Road appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO