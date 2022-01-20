ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hints from Heloise: Careful traveling

Temple Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Dear Heloise: Thanks so much for your column. I do a lot of solo driving to visit my daughter, who lives eight hours away by car. Here are some helpful hints:. Always use the...

www.tdtnews.com

Here’s a quick test. Can you see the difference? "We’re on vacation but it’s raining" versus "We’re on vacation and it’s raining." It’s just a subtle shift, but it can pack a wallop of a punch of impact on how we interpret sadness and joy.
Do you know what "old" farmers really do in the winter? We travel to agricultural conventions. The harvests are over, hotel rates are low, and crop conventions allow them to see old friends and learn a few useful facts. And—since we are speakers at these conventions—we get to experience the joys of winter travel.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
The massive amount of beer cans and fast food containers are annoying but manageable, the poached deer thrown out again are annoying but manageable, even when people decide to throw out truckloads of household garbage (frequently) it's annoying but manageable. Then there is this, this whole 1,000 lbs+ cow dumped in the road, Seth Radford posted to Summers County News Facebook page. "This isn't manageable. I don't have garbage bags big enough to clean up after you this time. It didn't die here as the innards are gone and there isn't any sign of blood, no visible gunshots or knife wounds so I'm assuming disease or coyote killed it (at the very least coyote have had a go at it before it got where it is) but why did you have to bring it up here and dump it in the road? The logistics behind moving this animal would imply you'd also have the means to dispose of it at your own home," Radford wrote. The post Cow Dumped On Hinton Road appeared first on The Hinton News.
McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
Dear Annie: I want to start online dating again. I’m a 32-year-old woman who has a history of online dating, and in my profile, I was always honest — maybe too honest — about myself. The problem is I have a speech impediment. Some say it sounds like an accent with a mixture of Elmer Fudd. My pronunciation of certain words is horrible. My question is, should I put that I have a speech impediment on my profile or wait till a match gets to know me more and then tell them? When I used to date, I would mention it in my profile, and I would always attract the wrong guys. A part of me wants to be honest upfront, but then the other part feels they need to gain my trust first. Any advice?
Cold weather returns as local temperatures were expected to once again fall below freezing by Wednesday morning. Pushed lower by wind chill, temperatures felt as cold as 27 degrees Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, temperatures were expected to rise back above freezing to a high of 54 degrees.
