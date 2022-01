It was a scary situation at Brevard College in the North Carolina Mountains over the weekend. A call went out to emergency officials around 3:00 pm on Sunday. The snow dumped by winter storm Izzy caused part of the roof of Jones Hall, one of the college’s dorms to collapse. The 50 students in the dorm at the time were all able to get out safely. According to WLOS-TV, someone pulled the fire alarm as soon as the dorm roof collapsed to call for help. Authorities believe this was instrumental in getting everyone out.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO