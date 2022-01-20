ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Gobbo

imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton Gobbo is an actor, known for...

www.imdb.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’

The monsters on campus aren’t quite as scary as those in Black Christmas or Sorority Row, but they’re nonetheless an insidious presence in Master, as discriminatory remnants at a tony longtime girls’ school’s past continue to haunt the lives of modern students. This first feature from writer-director Mariama Diallo has a veneer of intelligence, class and noble purpose that separates it from most films about a “haunted” anything. Unfortunately, despite its brainy dialogue and sometimes comic approach, the film is also preachy and obvious in its point-making, which will go down well with the like-minded but might feel heavy-handed and...
MOVIES
papermag.com

Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old. On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram page. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Rupert Grint Returned To IG After A Year Away To Share A Rare Pic Of His Daughter

After nearly a year's hiatus from Instagram, Rupert Grint made a social media comeback on Friday, Jan. 21. The Harry Potter star shared an adorable pic of his daughter Wednesday G. Grint that showed her sitting on his actor chair on the set of his Apple TV+ show Servant. This is a pretty big deal for fans, since Grint rarely ever posts and has only shared one pic of Wednesday before now. Given his time off the platform, the 33-year-old admitted how out of touch he is with the app, writing “Hello! Turns out I suck at Instagram.” Additionally, Rupert Grint’s 2022 IG return not only featured his daughter, but some nods at the Harry Potter reunion and the upcoming season of Servant.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES

