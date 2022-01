The first half of the 2021-22 NBA season has come and gone, believe it or not, and it hasn't been without its specific flavor of drama and intrigue. Many of the issues we worried about at the beginning of the season still linger as we inch nearer and nearer to the All-Star break. With the number of players in protocols and omicron infections *knock on wood* hopefully decreasing, perhaps the second half of the season can focus more on basketball and less on who's available from night to night.

