ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Increased security following break-in at slide site

Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwVqF_0drRBTd400

Demolition of structure needed to allow residents to safely return

The City of Bellevue has arranged 24-hour security around the slide site in the Somerset neighborhood. Bellevue police officers have been patrolling the area but will now provide security round-the-clock until residents are allowed back in their homes.

“Security in this zone is a top concern for us,” stated Interim Police Chief Wendell Shirley. “While our officers have been patrolling the slide zone on every shift, we are pleased the city has authorized us to provide off-duty officers as another line of security.”

Early Thursday morning, a resident in the affected area reported that a man broke in the back door of one of the red-tagged homes and fled when the homeowner confronted him. Police received the call around 8:30 a.m., but the suspect had already left the scene. Officers are continuing to investigate.

“This is a terrible incident and just adds to the stress of the situation for the affected homeowners,” said City Manager Brad Miyake. “As we work through this complex situation, getting neighbors back to their homes safely remains a top priority.”

On Wednesday, city staff and first responders safely escorted residents to their homes to give them an opportunity to remove essential possessions, including vehicles. Seven homes in the area remained “red-tagged” due to safety concerns around the collapsed home. Because the home is on private property, timing for removal is still unclear. City officials are in direct contact with the homeowner’s insurance company and allowing residents of the six other homes to return as soon as possible is a top priority.

Bellevue Utilities has confirmed that an eight-inch water main was the source of the rushing water in the area but were not yet sure what led to the break in the pipe or the cause of the landslide. An investigation is ongoing.

Impacted owners and neighbors can contact Mark Heilman in Neighborhood Services if they have questions at 425-452-2735 or mheilman@bellevuewa.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bellevue, Washington

Response work on Somerset landslide continues

Damage and safety assessments ongoing with goal of allowing displaced residents back into homes as soon as possible. Two days after a house in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood slid off its foundation in a debris flow and landslide, the City of Bellevue is continuing work to ensure the area is safe for displaced residents to eventually return to their homes. Seven families remain unable to enter their houses. Given the complexity of the incident, the safe and appropriate timing for their return is still unclear.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Update on solid waste service disruption & city actions

Republic Services continues to experience a service disruption and will not be collecting from customers in Bellevue on Friday, Jan. 14. The City of Bellevue recognizes the situation is unacceptable for our residents and is frustrating for customers who have missed multiple collections over the past few weeks. City officials are doing everything they can to advocate for customers, ensure Republic performs to the standards Bellevue residents pay for and find immediate solutions to resume service.
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Cars
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: Snowstorm response briefing

Plus, increasing gender diversity in the fire department and a Rock n’ Roll running event comes to Bellevue. The City Council received a briefing Monday from a wide range of city staff who responded to the blast of freezing temperatures, snow and ice during the holidays. Meeting presenters focused on the city’s preparedness and response to the storm that brought an average of eight inches of snow to Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Republic Services alert: temporary work stoppage continues for Thursday, Jan. 13

Republic Services has shared the following updated alert with City of Bellevue customers:. “Due to a temporary work stoppage led by union members from out of state, we are unable to service customers as scheduled Thursday, January 13, 2022. Impacted customers can put out all household waste accumulated since their last pickup, at no extra charge, on their next regular service collection day. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Republic Services alert: no pickups Wednesday, Jan. 12

Republic Services has shared the following alert with City of Bellevue customers:. Due to a temporary work stoppage led by union members from out of state, we are unable to service customers as scheduled Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Affected customers can put out all household waste accumulated since their last pickup at no extra charge on their next regular service collection day. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.
BELLEVUE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

City responds to latest COVID surge with safety measures

The city announced renewed measures today aimed at keeping the public and city staff safe as COVID-19 cases surge again due to the Omicron variant. “Omicron’s impact feels like a frustrating step back, but I’m confident we’ll get through it together, as we’ve done throughout the pandemic,” said City Manager Brad Miyake. “After close consultation with department directors, we are implementing several measures designed to keep the public and city employees safe.”
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#City#Bellevue Utilities#Neighborhood Service
Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue, WA
149
Followers
254
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Bellevue (/ˈbɛlvjuː/ BEL-vyoo) is a city in the Eastside region of King County, Washington, United States, located across Lake Washington from Seattle. It is the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area and has variously been characterized as an edge city, a suburb, boomburb, or satellite city. Its population was 122,363 at the 2010 census and 148,164 in a 2019 census estimate. The city's name is derived from the French term belle vue ("beautiful view").

Comments / 0

Community Policy