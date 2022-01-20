ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift is the RSD 2022 Ambassador

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Record Store Day organization has named its 2022 Ambassador- Taylor Swift! For the year, and as especially focused on the Record Store Day events, Taylor swift will act as spokeswoman in order to promote the events, record stores, and vinyl...

www.punknews.org

