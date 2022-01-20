Taylor Swift is the RSD 2022 Ambassador

Since Taylor Swift announced she was going to release “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-release of her 2012 classic, anticipation has run high and she did not disappoint. Somehow the new album and its songs, including the 10-minute original version of “All Too Well,” turned out to be even better than expected, taking an already phenomenal album and transforming it into an even greater masterpiece full of anger and heartbreak. Not only were fans able to relate to Swift’s hurt and anger on a deeper level than the artist has ever been able to achieve before, but they were able to experience a “Red” that is bigger, better, and casually crueler.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO