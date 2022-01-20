6 Former Navy Seals Running For Congress With Common Goal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At the conclusion of a recent legislative committee meeting in Tallahassee, Republican State Senator Ileana Garcia angrily confronted State Senator Audrey Gibson, standing over Gibson as she was seated and allegedly cursing at Gibson, saying she was tired of being disrespected, according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. “She just walked over to me and got in my face about being disrespected,” Gibson told CBS Miami. “I said what are you talking about? And I said, `You should get out of my face.’” (CBS4) As Gibson stood up to put distance between herself and Garcia, senate staff stepped in...

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO