Thomas Rhett doesn't ask for much. But before the conclusion of 2021, the country music powerhouse did want one thing. He wanted to hit a high B note. "My highest note in my register was an A, and I really wanted to hit a B by the end of 2021," Thomas Rhett, 31, explains in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "And we worked, and we worked, and we worked and she taught me how to not sing from my throat and sing from my stomach."

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO