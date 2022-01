You see it often. The “successful” children leave to start families of their own and the so-called “donkeys” (or khotas in the case of this Punjabi household) are left caring for the parents that were hard enough on them to make the level of compassion necessary to do so tough to understand. Mona (Agam Darshi) was the black sheep in many ways growing up. She was the artistic type. The rebel. The “lesser” twin. Growing up in a Sikh home with a demanding father (Marvin Ishmael) and more pliable and obedient siblings (Husein Madhavji’s Rup, Sandy Sidhu’s Sandy, and Stephen Lobo’s golden boy and “best” twin Parm) meant discipline, screaming, and beatings. So why did she stay? Why nurse him through seven years of cancer? Love is complicated.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO