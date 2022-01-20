ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

By Lars Gotrich
The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan. Havasu is a...

Pedro the Lion Reflect on Adolescence on Havasu

David Bazan ended Phoenix, his 2019 album as Pedro the Lion, with a big question mark. The album was a reflection on the singer’s youth in Phoenix, where he was born and grew up until moving away when he was in (or about to start) seventh grade. In “Leaving the Valley,” the last song on the album, Bazan faced the unknown as his family pulled out in a U-Haul. “Where the wheel stops, no one knows,” Bazan sang.
Pedro the Lion

(aka David Bazan) has surprise released a new album, entitled Havasu. It is out now via Polyvinyl. Bazan has also announced a set of tour dates in support of the album. More. Julien Baker and Manchester Orchestra Team Up to Cover Pedro the Lion for Charity. Their Cover of "Bad...
Pedro the Lion surprise-release new album ‘Havasu’ (listen!)

We were just saying that we're anticipating Pedro the Lion's second reunion album, and -- surprise! -- IT'S HERE. It's called Havasu, and it just dropped digitally via Polyvinyl (with physical pre-orders launched too). In the band's new bio, which was penned by Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis, band leader David Bazan reveals that Havasu is the second album in a series of five albums, which started with 2019's Phoenix. An excerpt reads:
David Bazan
