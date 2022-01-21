ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Bryan Purdie Charged In Falmouth Home Invasion, Kidnapping

 1 day ago

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Falmouth Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped a woman after a home invasion on Carriage Shop Road on Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Purdie, 32, of Falmouth, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly forced his way into a home and fired a shot at a woman, missing her. Police said Purdie then held four people in the home at gunpoint, taking their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help. When the woman tried to run away, Purdie allegedly forced her into a gray BMW.

Police responding to reports of a gunshot saw the car speeding away and chased the car. Police said the BMW was found on a dead-end route and Purdie was captured on foot. The woman was found on a nearby street with head injuries.

Purdie may face more charges. Police have applied for a search warrant to gather more evidence.

