How Proper Posture and Breathing Can Minimize Doctors' Stress

Combining biological and psychological expertise to explore the physical impacts of chronic stress and trauma. Stress has unfortunately become a commonplace aspect of many of our lives as we enter a second year of a global pandemic. In fact, a survey last fall reported 32% of adults felt so stressed by the pandemic that they sometimes struggle with daily tasks like choosing what to wear or eat, let alone work or go to school. It’s clear that stress can change the way we think, but how? Jenna Rieder, PhD, assistant professor in Psychology in Jefferson’s College of Humanities and Sciences, is interested in how stress and traumatic events change the physiology in not just our brains, but also our bodies. Her findings will help us better understand how our bodies respond to acute stress, and how those responses change in mental disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder. Read on to learn more about her research.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO