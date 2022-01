Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to John. B. Carter, who was elected as a director of the Company at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on December 16, 2021, to purchase up to 50,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options were granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on January 10, 2022, exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share and vest immediately.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO