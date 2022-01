The Wisconsin Electric board of directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend. These are the details. The Wisconsin Electric board of directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 cents per share on the company’s Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable March 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2022. And the board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company’s Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable April 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

