MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts say the surge in Omicron cases has finally hit its peak. So go ahead, breath a small sigh of relief. “The answer is yes, we are at the peak,” says University of Miami Rheumatologist Dr. Geeta Nayyar. The Florida Department of Health has been tracking COVID cases for the last 10 weeks. Last week, the numbers hit an all-time high. Now, there’s a significant drop. “What we know about Omicron is that it was fast to the scene and fast to exit the scene and that’s exactly what we’re seeing whether it’s here in south Florida or across the...

