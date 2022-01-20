ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Is Going to Be a Daddy: ‘Here We Go, Y’all!’

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on social media on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 20), with the mom-to-be noting that 2022 "may be the best year yet." Nicole shared three photos from a maternity shoot with her followers, including...

