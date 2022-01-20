ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Close To Home Thursday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
Have you enjoyed the winter weather? If not, summer time is only a few months away!

Unfortunately, the bitter temperatures are sticking around for awhile with our lows being in the upper to mid teens for the evening.

Nashville – 19

Clarksville – 16

Murfreesboro – 18

Columbia – 19

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

