Social media and other platforms used to communicate with large audiences are ubiquitous in today’s society with the expansion of apps like TikTok and Twitter. A popular creator who features a lesser-known creator may experience the unintended consequence of contributing to the exponential growth of the latter’s followers or friends. The smaller creator then commands a greater audience to communicate with. For researchers in mis- and disinformation, the consequences of “spotlighting” are critical for understanding how false information spreads.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO