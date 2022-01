The PWHS dance team traveled to Mukwonago High School this past weekend to compete their pom and hip hop routines. The team competed in these for the first time and are proud to announce that they brought home first place trophies for both routines! In addition to these team routines, a few dancers competed solo routines as well. Junior Lexi Princeton took home 4th place, junior Tori Pokey took home 2nd place and Junior Alyssa Hovey took home 1st place. Senior Sydney Rychtik took home 5th place, senior Ella Gilhooly took home 4th place and Senior Brielle Bertler took home 3rd place. The team is headed back to the practice room to prepare for their next competition, The Little Chute Dance Invite on December 11th.

MUKWONAGO, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO