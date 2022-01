It’s officially a new year, but do things *feel* new yet? The beginning of 2022 hasn’t exactly been smooth, especially when it comes to astrology. You might still be dealing with drama you were hoping to leave behind in 2021, but couldn’t resolve in time. There may be a lot of unfinished business, but the first full moon of 2022 can give you a much-needed push. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the most, this full moon could be an empowering reminder to keep going.

