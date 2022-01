Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse things they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If we wouldn’t recommend it to friends or family, you won’t see it here. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Sometimes the container is more exciting than the contents. That’s often the case with luxury bags, but this brings us to what I call the nice luggage problem: If a bag is too appealing, it stops being practical. Either you’re tempted to...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 HOURS AGO