​ATTENTION ALL STUDENTS:

sintegleska.edu
 5 days ago

If you would like to request rides from SGU's transportation service for an on-campus...

www.sintegleska.edu

libertywingspan.com

All Voices Matter: strict administration enables students

High school is the final stepping stone that is meant to groom students to plunge into fast-paced college life as well-rounded young adults and functioning members of society. However, there are distinct ways I believe many schools fail to properly prepare students, and one of them is having unnecessarily strict policies and administration.
EDUCATION
Shield

All students are allowed to park on campus for Spring 2022

Public Safety changed its parking policy for the Spring 2022 semester. The change allows all students to park on campus in lots A, B, C, D and E during the day including residential students who were restricted from parking on campus from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during Fall 2021.
COLLEGES
97ZOK

Loved & Valued, How All Students Feel in This Rockford Teacher’s Classroom

Congratulations to our new Teacher of the Week who is making a big difference in the lives of the children in her classroom. Sending a child into the building for their first year of school is a task done with hopes for many things. Will they be alright away from home, will they make friends, will they feel safe and loved and will they like their teacher?
ROCKFORD, IL
#Sgu Transportation
wach.com

Students in Orangeburg react to all schools going virtual

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) -- Coronavirus cases are raging across South Carolina and because of that school districts are taking a step back. While some schools across the Midlands have only reverted some schools to virtual learning, the Orangeburg County School District making the ultimate move switching all schools from in-person to virtual learning starting January 13 and January 14 (Thursday and Friday.)
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLUC

Munising Public Schools requiring masks for all students and staff

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting today, all students and staff at Munising Public Schools will be required to wear a mask in school. According to the Munising Public School’s website, the school is reinstating its masking policy. The decision comes after 62 students and 12 staff members tested positive for...
MUNISING, MI
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: All Pa. students entitled to a quality education

As a supporter of the public school system and an advocate for Pottstown students and teachers, I have kept a wary eye on the current state court case that is questioning whether our current system of funding in Pennsylvania is unconstitutional, failing to provide a “thorough and efficient” education for all children.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Education
thelakewoodscoop.com

Attention Parents of Seminary Students! The New Seminary Is Now In E”Y To Interview Next Year’s Talmidos!

Rabbi Mordechai Bulka of The New Seminary is now in Eretz Yisroel to interview prospective students for the next school year. He will be there until Wednesday January 19th. Led by the esteemed Rebbetzin Sora Bulka and Rabbi Yeshaya Levy, The New Seminary has graduated thousands of successful seminary and college graduates over the last many years.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
benitolink.com

San Benito High student is all about safety

The crowd at the Veterans Memorial Building on March 2, 2019 during a self-awareness, safety and anti-bullying event organized by SBHS student Samantha Slykas. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. Chinese Kenpo, Sifu Marieta De La Cruz covering self defense at the fair. Photo provided by Dee Slykas. This article was...
HOLLISTER, CA
thefern.org

School food directors propose free meals for all students

Congress should revise child nutrition programs so that all students are eligible for free meals at school, said the School Nutrition Association in a position paper released on Tuesday. The group, which speaks on behalf of school food directors, also called for higher reimbursement rates for each lunch and breakfast served. In addition, the SNA… » Read More.
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit students will keep learning remotely next week and maybe all month

A day after telling Detroit Board of Education members that students and teachers probably will continue online classes for another two weeks, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti confirms that likelihood Wednesday in a message to parents. Pupils haven't been in city schools yet this year. "Districtwide online learning will continue for all...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison recommends COVID-19 testing for all students

The University of Wisconsin-Madison notified students of COVID-19 testing recommendations in an email addressed by the Office of the Chancellor Thursday afternoon. The recommendation to test before returning to campus for the spring semester applies to all students, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who received positive PCR test results within the last 90 days, according to the email.
MADISON, WI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Area Public Schools reimplements mask mandate for all students

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan's largest school district is making a major change when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. On Monday, the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education decided to reimplement a mask mandate for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students. The change goes into...
edinboro.edu

Writing Center services available to all Edinboro students

Do you have a paper due next week but can’t find the right words? Are you experiencing writer’s block or having trouble focusing on one topic?. Whether you find yourself in these situations or need to understand documentation styles or how to use commas and semicolons, check out Edinboro University’s Writing Center for all your writing needs.
EDINBORO, PA
UW Madison

Campus COVID-19 update: Testing for all students before spring semester

This message was sent to all currently registered UW–Madison students. It covers:. Testing once you arrive on campus or in Dane County. We hope you had a restful and fun break. We are looking forward to the start of the spring semester and want to provide an update on our COVID-19 guidelines for returning to campus.
DANE COUNTY, WI

