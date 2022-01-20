​ATTENTION ALL STUDENTS:

High school is the final stepping stone that is meant to groom students to plunge into fast-paced college life as well-rounded young adults and functioning members of society. However, there are distinct ways I believe many schools fail to properly prepare students, and one of them is having unnecessarily strict policies and administration.
ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools was hopeful the district's busing woes were behind it last week, but it was forced to cancel four routes a day for the remainder of January in a matter of days. Cancellations will be rotated among all of the district's schools, the district said,...
Public Safety changed its parking policy for the Spring 2022 semester. The change allows all students to park on campus in lots A, B, C, D and E during the day including residential students who were restricted from parking on campus from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during Fall 2021.
Congratulations to our new Teacher of the Week who is making a big difference in the lives of the children in her classroom. Sending a child into the building for their first year of school is a task done with hopes for many things. Will they be alright away from home, will they make friends, will they feel safe and loved and will they like their teacher?
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) -- Coronavirus cases are raging across South Carolina and because of that school districts are taking a step back. While some schools across the Midlands have only reverted some schools to virtual learning, the Orangeburg County School District making the ultimate move switching all schools from in-person to virtual learning starting January 13 and January 14 (Thursday and Friday.)
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is moving to virtual learning for all students from Jan. 20-28. According to the school system, the decision was made due to staff shortages and the rise of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school system said students will...
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting today, all students and staff at Munising Public Schools will be required to wear a mask in school. According to the Munising Public School’s website, the school is reinstating its masking policy. The decision comes after 62 students and 12 staff members tested positive for...
As a supporter of the public school system and an advocate for Pottstown students and teachers, I have kept a wary eye on the current state court case that is questioning whether our current system of funding in Pennsylvania is unconstitutional, failing to provide a “thorough and efficient” education for all children.
Rabbi Mordechai Bulka of The New Seminary is now in Eretz Yisroel to interview prospective students for the next school year. He will be there until Wednesday January 19th. Led by the esteemed Rebbetzin Sora Bulka and Rabbi Yeshaya Levy, The New Seminary has graduated thousands of successful seminary and college graduates over the last many years.
MERIDEN — The STEM for All program, offered by the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden and launched in the fall, aims to expose students of all backgrounds to skills that can lead to a lifelong career. Milt Coon, director of resource development, explained the Boys and Girls Club...
The crowd at the Veterans Memorial Building on March 2, 2019 during a self-awareness, safety and anti-bullying event organized by SBHS student Samantha Slykas. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. Chinese Kenpo, Sifu Marieta De La Cruz covering self defense at the fair. Photo provided by Dee Slykas. This article was...
In this week's "Skilled to Work," we head to Athens, where the Athens Mayor's Youth Commission is spearheading the podcast, "All in with Athens." It's an outlet for students to have an open discussion about a number of topics, from economic development to local government. Christina Jones and Claire Lawrence...
Congress should revise child nutrition programs so that all students are eligible for free meals at school, said the School Nutrition Association in a position paper released on Tuesday. The group, which speaks on behalf of school food directors, also called for higher reimbursement rates for each lunch and breakfast served. In addition, the SNA… » Read More.
A day after telling Detroit Board of Education members that students and teachers probably will continue online classes for another two weeks, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti confirms that likelihood Wednesday in a message to parents. Pupils haven't been in city schools yet this year. "Districtwide online learning will continue for all...
The University of Wisconsin-Madison notified students of COVID-19 testing recommendations in an email addressed by the Office of the Chancellor Thursday afternoon. The recommendation to test before returning to campus for the spring semester applies to all students, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who received positive PCR test results within the last 90 days, according to the email.
WINDSOR, Conn. — Educators stood in solidarity and in the cold Wednesday to call attention to school safety. The event was called "The Blackout" and was organized by union leaders who say the state hasn’t done enough to keep students and staff safe during this COVID surge. The...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan's largest school district is making a major change when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. On Monday, the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education decided to reimplement a mask mandate for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students. The change goes into...
Do you have a paper due next week but can’t find the right words? Are you experiencing writer’s block or having trouble focusing on one topic?. Whether you find yourself in these situations or need to understand documentation styles or how to use commas and semicolons, check out Edinboro University’s Writing Center for all your writing needs.
This message was sent to all currently registered UW–Madison students. It covers:. Testing once you arrive on campus or in Dane County. We hope you had a restful and fun break. We are looking forward to the start of the spring semester and want to provide an update on our COVID-19 guidelines for returning to campus.
