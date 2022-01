Evanston has selected the first group of Black residents to receive reparations through the city’s Restorative Housing Program. The program will distribute $10 million over 10 years using tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales. Each recipient may receive $25,000 in housing benefits that can be used toward a down payment, home repairs, or interest and late penalties. The first 16 recipients were chosen at random last week. They’re among a total of 122 Black residents approved for reparations so far. Evanston has a long history of discrimination against Black homeowners, putting housing at the top of the priority list.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO