Scammers gonna scam. It's the world we live in, even here in Temple, Texas, but there are some signs to keep an eye out for that can help you not be the victim. Just recently my wife received an email from Amazon saying that the $1,300 TV we purchased was ready to ship. "Just click here to verify your address," the message read. My wife immediately called me to see if I had ordered a TV. I said no that it was probably some kind of scam, which it totally was.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO