HILLSDALE, Mich. (WFIE) - It was a tale of two halves for the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Saturday. KWC shot just 35% in the opening half and went into the break down by 18. The second half saw Wesleyan shoot nearly 57% and outscore Hillsdale by 11, but they ran out of time in the end as the Chargers took this one by a 77-70 score.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO