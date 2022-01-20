ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For “Muting” Skin Tones Of African Models

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Z1079
Z1079
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9I5K_0drQgYnP00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Under the helm of Black editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, British Vogue has become one of the most forward-thinking publications in fashion — some even prefer it over the more popular and preceding American edition.

The UK haute couture magazine aimed to go even further in innovation by putting a cast of all-African dark-skinned models on the cover for February 2022, including Adut Akech Bior, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall Diba, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai.

However, while some saw the move as revolutionary, others felt the creative direction of the editorial downplayed the cover stars natural features by muting out their skin tones and putting wigs on their heads that hid the real texture of their hair.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When the cover was first revealed last week on January 13, hordes of fashion aficionados flocked to social media to give their critiques on the execution. The Instagram post received over 400,000 likes, including one from pop star Ariana Grande and a comment from renowned designer Marc Jacobs that simply referred to it as “beyond.” Cover star Adut Akech Bior, who got the honor of a solo cover as well, also gave her stamp of approval by writing in the comments that it was “So so so special.”

Unfortunately not everyone felt the same joy and appreciation of seeing dark-skinned women represented on the cover of British Vogue, but not due to the reasons that you’re probably thinking. On the same Instagram post, one user wrote in the comments, “We are too far along in the movement for me to applaud this. I was fearful of commenting because Vogue is a model’s dream so bravo to the ladies. Art directors, stylists, editors: this photo is gloomy and doesn’t highlight the models’ beauty. And the wigs? Really? Thank you but try again,” garnering over 300 likes from those that agreed. WNBA veteran Mistie Bass also took issue with the hair choice, writing, “I’m confused as to why not one is wearing a natural hairstyle???,” while also adding, “Beyond that that shades of black are incredibly beautiful!”

Twitter proved to be way more critical of the cover, with many loving the idea of British Vogue using African models with darker skin tones but slamming the publication for the jet-black attire and wigs with hair texture more synonymous with white woman.

Take a look below at some of the standout tweets we saw from those who felt offended by the Feb 2022 cover of British Vogue, and let us know which side of the argument you agree with:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For “Muting” Skin Tones Of African Models was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. I showed this to my 12 year old daughter and asked for her comment and all she could say was that “their hair looks atrocious” Clearly SHE doesn’t feel recognised or affirmed or inspired here. I wonder who does. #DoBetter #misrepresentation

via @TeamSussex

2. No natural African hair? No african hair styles? No Afro? But wigs!! That black Colour and lighting is horrendous

via @Te_Madd

3. That British vogue cover gives me the ick. It’s very weird when the vogues of the world use blackness as a costume/prop. Those models are beautiful black women but something about the lighting and composition gives me high fetish not fashion.

via @Qew3000

4. As a Black woman who is darker, I am thrilled to see these models on the cover of @BritishVogue , getting the representation they deserve However, I am disappointed that many of their skin tones are portrayed in an inaccurate and over-dramatized fashion (1/6)

via @Ade_Osinubi

5. Look I’m a fan of British Vogue since Mr Enninful became EIC but I’m honestly not sure why this cover is not well-lit & why the models are made to be mannequin-esque & we lose their features & beauty. Vogue as a whole really struggles with lighting & shooting black women but WHY?

via @LesegoTlhabi

6. In this video, you can see that the models have different shades and coloring. But @BritishVogue has had them all darkened to the same shade on the cover. Why? We come in all shades of Beauty.

via @NyxGreenfyre

7. hot take incoming: That British Vogue cover is composed of beautiful melanated women, but poorly lit and shot.

via @DocDre

8. I miss her on twitter.. but Christiana Mbakwe-Medina summed it up perfectly! I will buy the magazine because I adore the models but the cover is a travesty.. British Vogue usually gets it so right with their Black models.. but this right here… awful

via @MissTeeOfficial

9. I don’t think anyone is wrong (except the colorist/anti black women crews) about the British Vogue cover. Two things can be right at the same time. Is it weird how they darkened the photos? Yes. Is the cover beautiful? Yes.

via @TheSSEmpress

10. Casting dark skin people and editing them charcoal black in every editorial is not appreciation nor is it the pinnacle of inclusivity fashion wants it to be. And it is becoming more and more trendy. I rest my case

via @EMTrehab_center

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

British Vogue’s Momentous All African Cover Spotlights 9 Young Women Redefining What It Is To Be A Model

It’s a grey, mild-for-November Tuesday morning, in a brutalist indoor car park off an industrial road within a not particularly fashionable enclave of west London. There’s a large table, methodically laid with lateral flow tests. One would be justified in thinking that this is not where the magic happens. But then, a door opens into a cavernous studio with dramatic black drapes. Inside, nine striking Black models – their facial features varied and distinct – await hair and make-up. They are playfully conversing; I note snippets of Dinka and hints of other mother tongues peppering the conversation. They’re laughing and teasing one another while moving and mouthing the lyrics to Wizkid’s “Don’t Dull”, “Ojuelegba”, “Essence” and pretty much the entire tracklist of Made in Lagos. These women are a wholly different type of model and are currently pushing the boundaries not only of beauty but of the entire fashion world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover. British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anok Yai
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Edward Enninful
Vogue

British Vogue’s February Issue Celebrates The Rise Of The African Model

It has always held true, even in the future-shaping world of fashion, that genuine change does not happen overnight. In an industry that is forever looking forward, where society’s evolutions are shaped and charted in styles both nuanced and grand-scale, it is not always the case that proclamation equals transformation. So, as we move into a new year in earnest, I want to take a moment to reflect – and happily so – on the fact that somewhere, deep in its core, over the course of a relatively few short years, fashion has indeed changed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Waterproof Mascaras That Hollywood Makeup Artists Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Whether on the silver screen, scrolling through Instagram or on the pages of a magazine, you can find footage of celebrities anywhere and everywhere crying tears of joy, diving into the ocean during their beach getaway, or working up a sweat during an intense workout. No matter the scenario, their mascara seems to always be intact. So, what’s the secret to...
MAKEUP
The Independent

‘He designed for a future where women were in charge’: Fashion world leads tributes to Thierry Mugler

Beyoncé and Diana Ross are among the celebrities who have led tributes to Manfred Thierry Mugler as the fashion world mourns the late designer.The 73-year-old’s death was announced in a post shared to his Instagram on Sunday 23 January.“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” a caption under an image of a black square said.Many celebrities paid have paid their condolences in the comments under the announcement on Mugler’s Instagram.“No no no no no,” model Bella Hadid wrote, adding a downcast emoji. Heidi Klum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Backlash#Black People#Hair Stylists#British Vogue#American#All African#Instagram Twitter
WWD

The 20 Best Bronzers for Every Skin Tone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There are countless ways to get your skin to glow. But if you’re looking for a...
SKIN CARE
Glamour

We Tried KVD Beauty's New Good Apple Concealer on 5 Different Skin Tones

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last spring, KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation Balm had TikTok shook, and the brand is set to do it again with the foundation's first-ever sister product. The Foundation Balm went insanely viral thanks to its extreme high coverage, but because of the balmy formula, it still looked natural and smooth on the skin. Not only did the product's TikTok hashtag garner over 29 million views and earn the stamp of approval from users like Glamzilla and Mikayla Nogueira, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Avril Lavigne are also fans.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Design Taxi

British Vogue’s Historic All-African Magazine Cover Hasn’t Pleased Everyone

Last week, British Vogue unveiled a historic cover for its February 2022 issue, featuring a lineup of nine African models from across the continent. However, it seems that the pictorial, which feature models Abény Nhial, Adut Akech, Akon Changkou, Amar Akway, Anok Yai, Janet Jumbo, Majesty Amare, Maty Fall, and Nyagua Ruea (in alphabetical order) hasn’t pleased everyone.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga's Minidress Has a Mind of Its Own

Lady Gaga may still be promoting House of Gucci, but she's toned down the dramatic style she repped on the movie's recent press tour. Still, toned down certainly doesn't mean boring. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening, the multihyphenate wore a unique take on the classic little black dress, a glamorous creation from Christian Siriano's pre-fall collection, to chat about her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Musk Goes Wild for Leopard Prints & Quilted Boots at Dior Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elon Musk’s supermodel mother Maye Musk looked fabulous in her bundled-up winter outfit with quilted lace-up boots today at the spring 2022 Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The 73-year-old kept warm and made a case for fashionable layers. She arrived at the fashion week show wearing a red turtleneck with a ribbed material, which she wore underneath a black quarter zip top. The sweater featured a plush exterior with a black teddy fabric finish and had “Christian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".  er/cb
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
84
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy