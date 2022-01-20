ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US jobless claims rose sharply by 55k to 286k

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS initial jobless claims rose sharply by 55k to 286k in the week ending...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Initial Jobless Claims
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
REAL ESTATE
ksl.com

US weekly jobless claims rise to 3-month high

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a three-month high, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 286,000 for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise to 286K Amid Omicron Surge

As COVID-19 Omicron cases rise with rapid frequency, the number of unemployment claims in the U.S has skyrocketed as well. According to The New York Post, data released on Thursday revealed a shocking number of jobless claims filed for the week ending on Saturday, Jan. 15. In total, 286,000 workers filed unemployment claims that week. And this is an increase of over 50,000 from the week before.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones fell around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). Data on initial jobless claims for the latest...
STOCKS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: New jobless claims

Expect Sunny mornings, spotty showers afternoon/early evenings plus cool and clear overnights. Great weather thru the weekend into next week. Waves are great for swimmers on the South and East facing shores, 1-3 feet and perfect for the family. High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north and west shores for all Hawaiian Islands; surf heights on the north shore are 15-20 feet with west facing shores up to 15 feet. Life-threteaning and dangerous surf; use caution when going to view the surf.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston Globe

US jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards. US jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

US Jobless Benefit Claims Increase Unexpectedly

WASHINGTON - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment compensation increased unexpectedly last week to their highest level since mid-November, suggesting some employers may be laying off workers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus surges throughout the country and curtails some business operations. The Labor Department said Thursday 230,000 filed for...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed following jobless claims, PPI

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Thursday as investors digested December's producer price index and this week's jobless claims figures. As of 1520 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 36,417.92, while the S&P 500 was 0.06% firmer at 4,729.29 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.09% weaker at 15,174.12.
STOCKS
ksl.com

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise as COVID-19 cases soar

WASHINGTON —The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections, but remained at a level consistent with rapidly tightening labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Rose Last Week, Wholesale Inflation Hit a Record in December

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to 230,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Consumer Inflation Hot Again in December, Rising 7% Annually ]. The number is 23,000 higher than the prior week’s 207,000. The four-week moving average was 210,750, an increase of...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

US initial jobless claims 230K versus 200K estimate

Initial jobs claims 230K versus 200K est. last week unrevised at 207K. 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 210.75K vs last week 204.5K. Continuing claims 1.559M versus 1.733M estimate. This was the lowest level for insured unemployment since June 2, 1973. 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.721M vs...
ECONOMY
Democrat-Herald

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe's highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Pound Edges Lower as US Treasuries Jump

The British pound has extended its losses as GBP/USD has fallen for a third successive day. The pair has fallen below the 1.35 line in the European session. The US dollar has received a boost as 10-year yields have pushed above the 1.80% and touched a 2-year high. The 2-year yield also touched a 2-year high when it rose above 1% earlier in the day. The upswing is a reflection of market concern that the Fed will be more aggressive in its tightening. FOMC member Patrick Harker said last week that the Fed could raise rates three or four times this year, adding that inflation has been more persistent than previously expected. The CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, went even further, saying that we could see six or seven rate hikes in 2022, due to surging inflation. The Fed is now in a no-comment “blackout” period ahead of next week’s policy meeting, so it will be interesting to see if yields continue to move towards the psychologically important 2% level.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy