Thursday's Mini-Report, 1.20.22

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article* The latest on the Russia/Ukraine crisis: "President Biden on Thursday strengthened his warning to Russia about a potential attack on Ukraine, saying that any movement of Russian units across the Ukrainian border would be taken as an invasion, a day after the president triggered alarm in European capitals with his...

The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
Axios

National Archives releases Trump White House records to Jan. 6 panel

The National Archives on Thursday evening released records of former President Trump's White House to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, the agency said. Why it matters: The committee now has documents that Trump attempted to keep hidden, arguing that their release would undermine his executive privilege. The Justice Department...
Washington Post

Biden’s misstep on Ukraine was telling the truth

In life, some truths are better left unsaid. That goes double for high-stakes diplomacy, in which a well-chosen word — or a poorly chosen one — can make the difference between peace and war. And so there was understandable consternation, in Washington and in European capitals, after President Biden’s Wednesday news conference, in which he did some thinking out loud about how much, if at all, the United States and its allies would punish a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine. Worse, he portrayed this as a situation in which the allies would “fight about what to do and not do.” Mr. Biden tried to clarify his statement on Thursday, saying that “Russia will pay a heavy price” for "any” cross-border troop movement, but the damage was done.
MSNBC

Giuliani accused of helping orchestrate forged documents scheme

We've known for weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not. We've also come to learn that...
