“What we’re recommending right now is to upgrade your mask,” said Dr. Shunling Tsang, Deputy Public Health Officer, Riverside County. From the beginning of the pandemic, health officials have agreed that mask wearing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now with the highly contagious and airborne Omicron variant, they say now more than ever, it’s important to mask up, and if you’re going to wear a mask – wear the best mask possible.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO