The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is HERE!. We’ve already shared a look at the FULL booth menus for the Festival, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series lineup, and more. We are experiencing everything the Festival has to offer and sharing all of those details with you. After spending a decent amount of money to enter EPCOT and eat your way around the booths, you might be looking for something fun & FREE to do during your day. And for that we’ve got you covered! There are a number of free things to do at the Festival of the Arts, including a super special scavenger hunt!

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO