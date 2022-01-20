ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans claim Packers DT Kinglsey Keke off waivers

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJzXi_0drQdkKc00

The Houston Texans are adding former Green Bay Packers 2019 fifth-round defensive tackle Kinglsey Keke to their roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from Sports Talk 790, the Texans claimed Keke off waivers from the Packers on Thursday.

Keke will not be able to join the Texans until after the Super Bowl.

Joining the Texans will be a homecoming for the former Texas A&M product. Keke provided the Packers with 54 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and five pass breakups through 41 games, 17 of which he started.

In 2021, Keke started in eight of 12 games, giving Green Bay 23 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble on 393 defensive snaps.

Keke graduated from nearby George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas. The Houston native was a Greater Houston Rotary Lombardi finalist as a senior for the Longhorns.

