Today we celebrate the late and great, Martin Luther King Jr, who was an amazing pastor and an even more amazing civil rights leader who changed the way of life and perspective for all of America. Due to the fact that it is a holiday for Dr. King, there will be no trash ran today in Killeen, Texas. If your trash day is usually on a Monday, the City of Killeen's waste management is closed today for the holiday, so you will need to wait until Tuesday.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO