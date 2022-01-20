ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA to Discuss Webb’s Arrival at Final Destination, Next Steps

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Scientists and engineers operating NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will answer questions about the mission’s latest milestones in a NASA Science Live broadcast at 3 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 24, followed by a media teleconference at 4 p.m. The broadcast will air live online on the NASA...

www.spaceref.com

TheConversationAU

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached its destination, 1.5 million km from Earth. Here's what happens next

Since its launch on Christmas day, astronomers have eagerly followed the complex deployment and unfurling of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – the largest to ever take to the skies. Right around the time this article is published, it’s expected Webb will have reached a place called the Earth-Sun “second Lagrange point”, or “L2”. This is a point in space about 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth (in the opposite direction from the Sun) where the gravity from both the Sun and Earth help to keep an orbiting satellite balanced in motion. Now the astronomical community – including my team of Swinburne...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

Webb has arrived at L2

Today, at 20:00 CET, the James Webb Space Telescope fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete the final post launch course correction to Webb’s trajectory. This mid-course correction burn inserted Webb toward its final orbit around the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, nearly 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
101 WIXX

NASA’s new space telescope nears destination in solar orbit

(Reuters) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, designed to give the world an unprecedented glimpse into the earliest stages of the universe, neared its gravitational parking space on Monday in orbit around the sun, almost 1 million miles from Earth. With a final course-correcting maneuver by on-board rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Celebrate James Webb Space Telescope Reaching Orbit

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

H2-dominated Atmosphere as an Indicator of Second-generation Rocky White Dwarf Exoplanets

Zifan Lin, Sara Seager, Sukrit Ranjan, Thea Kozakis, Lisa Kaltenegger. Following the discovery of the first exoplanet candidate transiting a white dwarf (WD), a "white dwarf opportunity" for characterizing the atmospheres of terrestrial exoplanets around WDs is emerging. Large planet-to-star size ratios and hence large transit depths make transiting WD exoplanets favorable targets for transmission spectroscopy - conclusive detection of spectral features on an Earth-like planet transiting a close-by WD can be achieved within a medium James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) program. Despite the apparently promising opportunity, however, the post-main sequence (MS) evolutionary history of a first-generation WD exoplanet has never been incorporated in atmospheric modeling. Furthermore, second-generation planets formed in WD debris disks have never been studied from a photochemical perspective. We demonstrate that transmission spectroscopy can identify a second-generation rocky WD exoplanet with a thick (∼1 bar) H2-dominated atmosphere. In addition, we can infer outgassing activities of a WD exoplanet based on its transmission spectra and test photochemical runaway by studying CH4 buildup.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars reflections that suggested there is water on surface of red planet may be just an illusion, scientists say

Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said.In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. They speculated that they were seeing water, leading to hopes that there might actually be stable liquid water on the planet’s surface.But new research suggests that it is actually an illusion, and the reflections are seen in volcanic plains right across Mars. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas...
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

James Webb Space Telescope arrives at its nearly one million mile away destination

After a month of travel and nail-biting deployments, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope arrived at the Earth-Sun L2 Lagrange Point on January 24. After a five-minute burn of its station-keeping thrusters, Webb placed itself in a halo orbit at the L2 point deep out in space. The L2 point is a sort of balancing location of gravity where objects there can use minimal fuel to stay put.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope: Capturing All That Glitters in Galaxies

An international research team will survey the stars, star clusters, and dust that lie within 19 nearby galaxies. To understand galaxies, you have to understand how stars form. Over 100 researchers from around the world have collaborated to bring together observations of nearby spiral galaxies taken with the world’s most powerful radio, visible, and ultraviolet telescopes – and will soon add a full suite of high-resolution infrared images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. With this groundbreaking data set, astronomers will be able to study stars as they start to form within dark, dusty gas clouds, untangle when those infant stars blow away that gas and dust, and identify more mature stars that are puffing off layers of gas and dust – all for the first time in a diverse set of spiral galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - Massive Volcanic Eruption and More

A commercial mission returning cargo from the space station, the first space station spacewalk of the year, and observing a massive volcanic eruption from space... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Name of Information Collection: NASA Science Mission Directorate Workplace Climate Survey

[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2463-2464] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00649]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-004]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Science Mission Directorate Workplace Climate Survey. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Name of Information Collection: NASA Contractor Financial Management Records

[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2462-2463] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00648]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-003]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Contractor Financial Management Records. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

James Webb Space Telescope about to attempt next crucial step

It’s been a low-key week for the James Webb Space Telescope. Having successfully deployed its enormous sunshield earlier this month, followed a short while later by its golden primary mirror, the most advanced space telescope ever built has been quietly zipping through space toward its destination orbit almost a million miles from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

