ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon plans a new rival for retailers: a physical clothing store

By Sapna Maheshwari, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItems will range in price from $10 to $400, and the store will be about 30,000 square feet, several times larger than a typical specialty mall store. Amazon, which has posed formidable challenges to booksellers, big-box chains and grocers, has a new kind of retailer in its sights: physical clothing...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Virtual Store Openings Tease the Future of Shopping

Virtual stores have come a long way since 2016 when eBay and Australian department store Myer launched the first virtual reality (VR) department store. Back then, shoppers browse over 12,500 Myer items through “shopticals,” or specially designed VR viewers. Smart technology would suggest other items based on users’ original selections as participants moved throughout the space. Today, new advancements can achieve similar capabilities without using shopticals or any other barriers to entry. In November, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Wrangler’s first virtual stores offered consumers a more interactive approach to online shopping. Shoppers enter a dedicated website to access a three-dimensional digital version of...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Distractify

Retail Worker Caught Changing Price Tag So It Looks Like an Item's on Sale in Viral TikTok

There aren't many companies that can get away with not having sales. Take Apple, for instance. The retail giant doesn't really do sales like tons of other traditional retailers. The same goes for Tesla. But there are some stores and consumerist categories that really just can't get away from the "on sale" phenomenon. Take JCPenny for example, they tried abolishing sales and it backfired tremendously.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wccbcharlotte.com

Amazon To Launch Amazon Style, An In-Person Clothing Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new frontier for Amazon: it’s adding to its line of physical stores with an apparel store, called Amazon Style. The move may seem weird at a time when in-person shopping seems to be on the decline, but store purchases still make up more than 85 percent of U.S. retail sales. Right now, Amazon is the largest clothing retailer in the nation.
APPAREL
Outsider.com

Amazon Announces 1st Brick-and-Mortar Clothing Store

E-commerce company Amazon announced earlier this week that it is planning to open its first brick-and-mortar clothing store. The company reported that its Amazon Style is going to be a physical fashion store. Customers may find a selection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. “Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room. Where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles.”
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Amazon Is Opening Its First Clothing Store in Glendale

Have you ever browsed for clothing on Amazon and wished you could try something on before checking out? If you live in Los Angeles, you’ll soon be able to. The ecommerce giant announced Thursday that it will open Amazon Style, its first brick-and-mortar apparel store, at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale later this year.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
Boston Globe

Amazon to open clothing store in California mall

Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online behemoth and a fresh challenge for already struggling traditional retailers. Amazon said Thursday that the store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif. Shoppers will get personalized recommendations pushed to their phones as they browse the new Amazon Style store stocked mostly with non-Amazon fashion labels, the Seattle based company said. Amazon declined to offer any more details on the labels. The store will be about 30,000 square feet, similar in size to a Kohl’s but about one-third the size of other department stores, like Macy’s. But it will offer more than double the number of styles as traditional stores do because it will show one of each style on display while keeping the rest in the back room. The selection is chosen by Amazon curators who also use feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

What e-commerce company is opening a physical clothing store?

Having quite successfully conquered the online marketplace for just about everything, Amazon is looking to do the same in the brick-and-mortar realm. Having found success with its grocery stores, the company is now moving on to another thing that people need a lot of: clothing. Amazon’s newest physical store, revealed...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, just the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already accounts for more than 10% of all clothes sold in the U.S. Amazon said Thursday that the store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California. Experts say that if Amazon should roll out the concept it would be a fresh challenge to traditional clothing sellers as it would give the online behemoth more data and shopper insights that could bolster its power in fashion selling.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Retailer#Specialty Store#Americana#Brand#Nordstrom#Anthropologie#Amazon Shopping
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy