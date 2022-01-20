ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

For Pet's Sake: the right weight for your pet

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 2 days ago

Don't let your pet pack on the pounds unnoticed!. Dr.

kutv.com

Related
Channel 3000

“Paws-ing” to Plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

Our pets aren’t just companion animals. They’re treasured friends, and even beloved family members. While it’s never fun or pleasant to think about what will happen to them if the worst should happen to us, it’s very important to consider how we can ensure they are well cared-for when and if we are no longer able to care for them ourselves. Thankfully, creating a solid plan through a pet trust can help give us peace of mind.
PETS
WETM

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

(WETM) – It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and if we’re feeling frigid, even though they have a little more fur than us, so are our pets. So, how can you make sure you’re keeping your pet safe in these low temperatures? 18 News spoke with our local Petco. Here are the tips they suggest!
PETS
KSDK

Eat healthier with your pet in 2022

ST. LOUIS — It’s 2022, and the new year is a time when people tend to focus on their health a little more and get into a healthier lifestyle. This is a great time to also look at a healthier lifestyle for your pet. The experts at Treats...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: oral care for your pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — Doggie breath, it's a real thing!. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said doggie breath is very, very common, but that is just the way they are. "As we age, you will find plenty of owners that say they don’t want to kiss their dog on their mouths because they can smell doggie breath from a mile away," said Beebout. "There is a lot of variation in doggie breath, depending on the age, size and breed of the pet can decide on what doggie is a candidate for doggie breath. An example would be that of an older Chihuahua, a Pomeranian, a Maltese in comparison to your larger breed of dogs, such as Labradors to Great Danes."
PETS
koreaproductpost.com

PET FOREST: The Best Way to Say Goodbye to Your Loving Pets in Korea

Pet Forest, a Korean startup, has opened a private funeral home near Seoul where you can say a proper goodbye to your companion pets!. Keeping a pet explores your emotions to their maximum capacity. Whether it is the joy of buying and loving the pet or the sadness of watching them fall sick, you experience life with them and create memories. Saying goodbye to them is the hardest part of owning a little furry friend. Every owner undergoes emotional, mental, and physical turmoil when their pets die. While one wants to sit and grieve during that time, the most troublesome part is giving them an appropriate farewell. However, one company in Korea wants to help you during this difficult time.
PETS
KSNT

Pet Advice: Telehealth for Pets

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Pet Advice sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Amy Guernsey explains telehealth for veterinary medicine and which pets it is best used for.
TOPEKA, KS
93.1 KISS FM

Would You Clone Your Pet?

Given the chance — and bank account — would you clone your beloved pet?. According to Newsweek, cloning pets is on the rise — especially for animal influencers, a.k.a. petfluencers. Petfluencer Tinkerbelle the Dog, who frequently meets celebrities, currently has a paid partnership with ViaGen, one of...
PETS
Dorchester Reporter

Moment of Paws: How to deal with your pet’s stress and anxiety

Beginning a new year typically brings a sense of renewed hope and optimism, but our level of anxiety going into 2022 may be at an unprecedented high. Just like humans, pets can be prone to stress, anxiety, and depression. The onset of the aforementioned can come from sensing, empathizing, and mirroring our own mental states. It can also come in response to the addition or loss of a family member or pet, a change in routine, or moving into a new home.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Taking Care of Your Pet in Winter

Here are some tips from an animal hospital in New York City to help keep your pet safe during the winter months. Any outdoor excursions, especially in extremely cold or windy weather, should always be limited and at a minimum. As most animals love to frolic outside on a nice day, it's understandable if you want to bring them along for a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Pamper Your Pet - Charlotte Reed

Some of the biggest goals for many in the new year are to get healthy, exercise more, and save more money. Some of these goals can apply to your pets, too! Charlotte Reed tells us more.
PETS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: This Jersey girl could be right for you

Tory is a 3-month-old female terrier mixed breed. She’s had very limited exposure to people during her young life so she’s a bit timid. She’s very treat-motivated and likes chin scratches and belly rubs. She’s extremely dog friendly and loves playing with her foster sibling. She also loves her squeaky toys. She will need a home willing to go slow with her and let her gain her confidence and trust in her new family. She is currently being fostered in North Jersey. Visit goodkarmadogrescue.com for more information.
PETS
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Christy and I showed up on someone’s porch. I’m not sure why I am homeless, but I need a new home. I don’t really understand it because I am a good kitty. I like people and would very much like to live in...
PETS
click orlando

🔓SHOW US: It’s ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day!’

Yes, ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day’ is a thing. The unofficial holiday celebrated on January 14, started in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige, according to National Today. It’s a day to celebrate our pets in style, so let’s show them off!...
PETS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Cancer in Pets

(WNDU) - One of the most feared words a person can hear from their doctor is the diagnosis of cancer. For pet owners, a diagnosis of cancer from the veterinarian creates similar emotions. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate this morning to discuss cancer in pets, and...
PETS
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

A special breed of rescuers embrace senior dogs and cats cast away by their owners. These rescuers look through the pets’ cloudy eyes and see their souls. They take the aged pets home and surround them with love for whatever time the oldsters have left. These people know they are setting themselves up for heartbreak in the near future, but that doesn’t stop them. Any amount of time together is worth the tears. Below is a touching poem by Leslie Whalen written in memory of her dog Tray:
PETS
KUTV

For Pet's Sake: Excessive barking

KUTV — Does your dog bark a lot?. Dr. Devon Smith has tips to help you know when it's time to take your pet to the vet.
PETS

