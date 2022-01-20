For Pet's Sake: the right weight for your pet

KEARNEY, Neb. — Doggie breath, it's a real thing!. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said doggie breath is very, very common, but that is just the way they are. "As we age, you will find plenty of owners that say they don’t want to kiss their dog on their mouths because they can smell doggie breath from a mile away," said Beebout. "There is a lot of variation in doggie breath, depending on the age, size and breed of the pet can decide on what doggie is a candidate for doggie breath. An example would be that of an older Chihuahua, a Pomeranian, a Maltese in comparison to your larger breed of dogs, such as Labradors to Great Danes."

