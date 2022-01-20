The perfect bag for outdoor adventures

McKaylie Richins has been a passionate hunter for as long as she can remember—and it paid off for the 24-year old this fall when she tagged a main-frame 5X5 muley that grossed 226 inches at her family’s ranch in Utah. “Opening day of the Utah general deer hunt has always been a big day for the Richins family,” she tells F&S. “Normally, the men go hunting and the women go shopping, but for me and my sister, hunting has always been more appealing. This year, I was the only one in our family who drew a general deer tag, so my dad Jeff, my brother Quaide, my sister Bailie and her husband Brayden, as well as their two kids Birklie and Breckelle, all tagged along to help me find a buck. It was kind of ironic because just the year before, I had been the only one who didn’t draw a tag.”

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO