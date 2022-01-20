The perfect bag for outdoor adventures

Powder Mountain in Eden, Utah, is the largest ski resort in the United States, but it didn’t start that way. It was initially a summer range for Fred Cobabe’s sheep. Fred accumulated 8,000 acres between 1902 and 1948 until Fred’s son Alvin bought the livestock and land from his dad. By 1956, Alvin decided to sell the animals. He kept the land and enrolled in the University of Utah’s Medical School, graduating at 45 and becoming the oldest graduate in the university’s history. Alvin decided to make the land a ski resort and started buying more property adjacent to his. On February 19, 1972, he opened his resort on 14,000 acres with the Sundown as the first lift. At age 88, Alvin sold his lodge in 2006, and it is still privately owned to this day.
Comments / 0