His Name is Pedro!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had to give my dog up and...

Easy Dog Breeds For First-Time Owners

You won’t forget the day you become a dog owner for the first time. Adding a dog to the family can be a great game-changer for everyone. Dogs can be loyal, loving, playful, and, let’s face it, they’re pretty cute. Dogs bring so much joy into a...
Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
