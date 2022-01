ABILENE, Texas — The Wildcats opened the game on a 17-0 run and never looked back on their way to a 77-68 win over California Baptist. It was another defensive spectacle as ACU forced turnovers early and often and were able to get out in transition to get easy scoring opportunities. The Lancers were able to chip away at the large lead but each time the Wildcats had an answer for their run. The team continued their stout defense down the stretch and made clutch shots to come away with the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO