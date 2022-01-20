ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Baker Hughes posts Q4 profit as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan 20 – Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Thursday reported an adjusted quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, as producers took advantage of a rise in crude prices that fueled demand for oilfield service equipment. Oil prices surged more than...

www.oilandgas360.com

