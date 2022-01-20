ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is a Truck Driver’s Travel Log?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be challenging to prove that a truck driver should be held liable for causing an accident. If you suffered injuries, you may be entitled to compensation for your medical treatment and other expenses. However, you might not know how to show the truck driver’s actions contributed to the...

fox5dc.com

New truck driver pilot program

As of right now, if you’re an 18-to-20 year old with a certification to drive a tractor trailer, you cannot cross state lines to do so in 49 states and D-C. With the estimated shortage of drivers right now at 80-thousand, a new program regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, would change that.
Mental_Floss

30 Colorful Pieces of Truck Driver Slang

There's a lot the average driver doesn't know about the trucks they pass on the highway. For instance, the spikes on truck wheels are often made of plastic, and the word semi doesn't indicate half a vehicle. But one of the most inscrutable aspects of big rig culture is trucker slang.
tiemannlawfirm.com

How Does Texting and Driving Affect Truck Accidents?

Many people know how dangerous it can be to text while driving. However, a significant amount of drivers do it anyway. Texting is one of the most common types of distracted driving. It can lead to severe injuries, destructive property damage, and even death. If someone decides to look down at their cell phone to read or send a text, they can’t notice what’s happening in front of them. This lack of attention prevents motorists from responding to upcoming hazardous conditions appropriately.
kurv.com

2-Truck Wreck In Edinburg Claims One Driver’s Life

One man was killed, a second man was hospitalized following a 2-truck crash in north Edinburg Wednesday afternoon. Police say the victim was driving a silver Ford F-250 and heading south on the I-69C frontage road when he collided with a white Ford F-250 near Independence Drive. The victim’s truck then smashed into a couple of tractors on the side of the road and rolled.
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in crash with 18-wheeler dump truck

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler dump truck in far West Bexar County Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Loop 1604 South at FM 143 just south of Highway 90 near JBSA-Lackland. Officials with Bexar County Sheriff's...
Land Line Media

Hair testing study flawed and insulting to truck drivers

That’s really the only way to describe it. Following a recently released study involving the Trucking Alliance, news outlets published stories with such headlines as “Truckers prefer cocaine.”. The problem is – as the OOIDA Foundation points out – that the study is flawed and presents a negative...
tiemannlawfirm.com

Watch for These 7 Signs of Distracted Drivers

The most recent statistics show that each year 920,000 motor vehicle accidents are caused by distracted driving. While the first image that might come to mind is someone texting or talking on their cell phone, there are many other forms of distracted driving. Eating, putting on makeup, reading the paper, adjusting the GPS, and even tuning to a different radio station are all examples of actual physical distractions. Other drivers are mentally distracted either by a problem on their minds or just zoned out from too many hours spent in online meetings. One way to avoid getting into an accident with a distracted driver is to recognize the warning signs that one is in front of you. Below are seven signs that may indicate a driver is not fully focused on the road:
erienewsnow.com

Tow Truck Drivers hard at work amid Monday's Storm

"It has been a miserable day. There's no other way to put it. It's been like a war zone out here,” That’s how Eddie Whiteman, owner of Eddie’s Collectible’s, described Monday, after spending more than 12 hours towing cars out of several inches of snow. They...
The Independent

New Highway Code rules change who has priority at roundabouts

Three new updates to the Highway Code will be coming into force this year.One of the revisions is to introduce a road user hierarchy, which will give road users who have the potential to cause greater harm - such as drivers of passenger vehicles and cars - more responsibility to protect those around them. The Department for Transport (DfT) has said the new measures will be implemented from 29 January.Here, The Independent takes a look at the changes coming into force in England, Scotland and Wales. Hierarchy of Road UsersThe government will rank road users to ensure those who...
Shropshire Star

Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
kwhi.com

DUMP TRUCK DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER TRUCK TURNS OVER AT WHATABURGER IN BRENHAM

The driver of a dump truck was taken to the hospital after the truck turned over this (Friday) morning by Whataburger in Brenham. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams said authorities received a call just after 9:45 a.m. of a dump truck tipping over in the driveway to the restaurant, at 2801 Highway 36 South. The driver was reported to be trapped inside the truck, which was hauling dirt and had spilled its load.
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Driver Loses Control Trying To Weave Through Traffic, Crashes Down Embankment In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento. The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue. Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of...
The Independent

Influencer pilot accused of crashing his plane on purpose in California for attention

A YouTuber and former Olympian has been accused of deliberately crashing his plane in California to get attention on social media.Trevor Jacob, a former US Olympic snowboarder turned social media star, stirred controversy after he uploaded a YouTube video titled “I Crashed My Plane” on Christmas Eve last year.Mr Jacob filmed the entire incident using GoPro cameras attached to different parts of the single-engine aircraft and had one camera on his person as well.In the video, Mr Jacob can be seen parachuting out of the plane and filming the aircraft crashing into the foothills of the Los Padres National Forest.Mr...
