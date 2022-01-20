What Is a Truck Driver’s Travel Log?

The most recent statistics show that each year 920,000 motor vehicle accidents are caused by distracted driving. While the first image that might come to mind is someone texting or talking on their cell phone, there are many other forms of distracted driving. Eating, putting on makeup, reading the paper, adjusting the GPS, and even tuning to a different radio station are all examples of actual physical distractions. Other drivers are mentally distracted either by a problem on their minds or just zoned out from too many hours spent in online meetings. One way to avoid getting into an accident with a distracted driver is to recognize the warning signs that one is in front of you. Below are seven signs that may indicate a driver is not fully focused on the road:

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO