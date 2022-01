Perennial Black woman wannabe Khloe Kardashian caught heat –again – on social media after a clip of the reality star using the n-word resurfaced. The clip regained traction on January 6, and the 37-year old Good American founder tried to perform damage control on the fallout by posting a photo of her mixed but phenotypically Black daughter on Instagram on January 9. The problematic clip revealed Khloe was having a conversation with the other wannabe – sister Kim on the old Keeping Up With The Kardashians footage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO